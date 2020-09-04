Five parliament staff members have tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement issued on Friday, Hellen Kawesa, Parliament’s Assistant Director, Communications and Public Affairs said the affected staff have been informed of their status and referred to the Ministry of Health and they are now going undergoing treatment in the recommended health facilities.

“As a result , the precincts of parliament will be disinfected tomorrow , Saturday 05 September , 2020. The number of staff will be further scaled down with immediate effect,” Ms Kawesa said.

“The other staff who were in contact with the affected have been identified and advised to stay home in self quarantine. If they develop any signs and symptoms , they have been advised to contact the parliament doctor immediately who will then liaise with the Ministry of health to have them tested.

Currently, Uganda has 3353 cumulative confirmed cases of covid-19 with 35 registered deaths.