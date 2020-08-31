The Uganda Police is investigating circumstances under which city socialite Charles Orem famously known as Sipapa and colleagues fired live bullets in Kamwokya.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango said on Monday that Sipapa and colleague ls armed with guns while travelling in a Super Custom car registration number UBE 229E fired bullets in the city suburb.

“Its alleged that one Orema Charles alias Sipapa was driving in the said motor vehicle at around 1450 hours on 30/8/2020, in Kamwokya,” said Onyango in a statement.

“According to some witnesses, he tried to park near Mr Fred Nyanzi’s place.

It is alleged that a group of youth attacked him and destroyed his windscreen and the right side driving mirror. This prompted two armed men, who were moving with him to release three bullets in the air.”

Onyango also noted that no one was injured.

Police visited the scene and recovered one cartridge. The evidence picked at the scene will aid the investigators establishment the owner of the firearm.

Detectives will interview everyone involved in their investigations.