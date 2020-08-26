As Covid-19 pandemic continues to bite hard by putting a good number of businesses on their knees, GEMS Cambridge International School, Kampala (CIK) is the latest venture to fall victim.

The school will be closing business in Uganda in December,2020.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Ahmed Riz, the Chief Executive Officer, GEMS Africa they have been faithfully serving their community of students, parents and staff since they opened their school in 2013. During this period,They have continuously looked to raise the quality of education and opportunities for students and they feel very fortunate to have educated hundreds of students over the past seven years.

However, according to Riz, the pandemic and the resulting uncertainties have proved exceptionally testing, and GEMS Cambridge School’s enrolment numbers have been severely impacted as well as their ability to sustain their operations, despite their best efforts.

“As a result of these circumstances, we have been forced to make some very difficult decisions, and it is with great sadness that I am writing to advise you that CİK will close after the first term of the new academic year, with 31 December 2020 as a tentative closure date,” Mr Riz said yesterday.

“This decision has been an incredibly hard one to make and comes as a last resort. Over the summer period, we have been assessing the impact of the pandemic whilst exploring options with our regulators. We have communicated this at the earliest possible time after exhausting all options. We know it will cause significant disruption to you and your family, and we will do whatever we can to lessen the impact and ensure the upcoming transition is as smooth and seamless as possible – both for you and our students and parents.”

Schools in Uganda were closed in March as government announced a nation-wide lockdown that was aimed at controlling the spread of the novel virus. Up to date, schools are yet to be cleared to resume operations.