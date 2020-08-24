Police in Kabale district have launched investigations to establish the cause of death of three people who were murdered at unknown time on Saturday in two different places.

The first deceased identified as Kijungu Byamukama alias Kajapani in his 30’s, a resident of Nyakiharo cell, Mwanjari ward, Southern division who was found murdered with several deep cuts in the head in Kanyakiriro village, Nyabikoni ward, Central division in Kabale Municipality.

The second deceased only identified as Yasin, a resident of Kanyakiriro village, was found unconscious also with deep cuts in the neck and head. He was rushed to Kabale Regional Referral hospital by police where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Both Byamukama and Yasin are mechanics operating in the Kabale Garage Street and known as close friends.

Locals including Denis Ayebare, the Kanyakiriro village LCI Chairperson Charles Bisaati, and the village Secretary for defense Bonaface Kakyururu told our reporter while at the scene of crime that their village has of recent registered several cases of theft despite the fact that they don’t know the motive of the murder of the two.

In the meantime, the third murder incident was reported in Rubira cell, Katokye parish, Kyanamira Sub County where a 36 year old man identified as Marikyoori Orisasira alias Kareju, casual laborer, and resident of Nyarungwe cell in the same parish was found dead at Rwakashande playground, suspected to have been strangled and hit with an object on the head.

The deceased’s sister Betty Ampeire said that he left them home but got shocked when they were told in the morning that he has been discovered dead.

The Kigezi Region police Spokesperson Elly Maate has confirmed the incidences saying that police has launched investigations. He however condemned the acts of people who walk during curfew hours where such cases of murders could have been prevented.