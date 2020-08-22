The Ministry of Health has confirmed 318 COVID-19 positive cases from samples tested on 21st August 2020.

This is the highest number of cases confirmed in a single day in the country since the first Covid-19 case was reported on 21st March 2020, says the Minister of Health Jane Ruth Aceng.

All cases reported today are mild.

The country also recorded one (1) covid-19 death.

“The case is of a 49 year old male from Mbale District, bringing the total cumulative Covid-19 deaths to 20,” Minister Aceng on Saturday.

“The cumulative number of confirmed cases of covid-19 in Uganda is 2,166.”

Currently, Kampala Metropolitan Area has the highest numbers of community transmission.

A cumulative total of 540 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Kampala since the 23rd March. Of these, 342 cases were registered within the last one week, from 15th August to 21st August 2020 including five Covid-19 deaths.