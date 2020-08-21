Former Minister for Economic Monitoring Henry Banyenzaki has said he will do whatever it takes to reclaim Rubanda County West parliamentary seat.

Banyenzaki said he has chosen to contest again to serve the people of Rubanda, the ruling party NRM and President Yoweri Museveni.

Banyenzaki further revealed that he was loved and trusted by president Museveni, a reason as to why he was appointed the minister.

“The president trusted me and still trusts me. I have no doubt that once I am elected back; Rubanda West County will shine again. I have done all it takes for the last five years, and am sure I will win with a very huge margin than ever before. Without doubt, I will win,” Banyenzaki said.

He further boosted to have submitted the development master plan for Kigezi sub region to President Museveni before he was voted out of parliament.

“I am the only person who submitted the master plan of this region to president Museveni. I am contesting again because I have to follow up the master pan for the next five years when I am voted back to parliament.

Banyenzaki had been in parliament for fifteen years until he badly lost to Eng. Denis Sabiiti in 2016.

He boasts of having eradicated grass thatched houses in Rubanda West County, and spearheaded several developmental projects in Kigezi sub region.