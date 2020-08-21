Within two months of easing the partial lockdown and return to normalcy in the capital city, Kampala has become the epicenter of covid-19 in the country.

Currently, the capital city has more than 200 cumulative cases of the novel virus and more than 10 deaths, overtaking districts such as Amuru and Kyotera, which were the worst-hit in the earlier months of the outbreak in the country.

Now as government contemplates on imposing another lockdown specifically on Kampala, it has decided to first close down 58 city arcades following their failure to adhere to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) as far as covid-19 is concerned.

Addressing the media on Friday, Minister for Kampala Betty Amongi revealed that at least 58 arcades in the city will be closed down in the next seven days.

“We have noticed that the arcades that we opened are now violating SOPs, as a result, 58 arcades will be closed for failure to adhere to sops in the light of COVID pandemic. We have given them seven days to comply or risk closure,” Amongi said.

See list: