Police have arrested the Local Council I chairman of Kiyaga Zone Bwaise I, who disarmed a police officer while on duty on Monday.

The incident happened during the youth elections at Kiyaga Zone Bwaise I, Kawempe Division, Kampala City during the declaration of results.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango,the youth turned to the police officer CPL Jack Rutabaleka, who was providing security at the venue and insulted him.

“Six men came from behind and grabbed him unawares, in the process the Local Council I Chairman of the area Joachim Kimera came and disarmed him,” Onyango said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Mr. Kimera was arrested this morning and he is helping Police with investigations to trace for the other suspects, who assaulted the police officer.”

The suspect is being detained at Kawempe Police Station on assault and obstruction charges.

“He obstructed a police officer from carrying out his lawful duties. We are still looking for the six suspects to have them arrested for committing an offence.”

18/8/2020