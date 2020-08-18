The public has attacked political commentator Charles Rwomushana for the sectarian post he made against ex-Democratic Party (DP) legislators who recently crossed to National Unity Platform- a political party headed by Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine.

Rwomushana, a former head of Political Intelligence Desk at Internal Security Organization (ISO) on Monday hailed DP president Nobert Mao for standing bravely to fight a tribalistic group within DP that had threatened to put him down.

To him, the opposition to Mao’s administration at the helm of the Country’s oldest party was premised on tribalism which he says needed not to be handled with soft gloves.

He furthers noted that he has followed the whole saga, with the leaders from Buganda fighting Mao on account of his tribe with some accusing him of being born of a Munyankore and Acholi mother and father respectively. The former political intelligence officer added that this was reason enough to know which type of people they were dealing with – “a deadly reactionary and silly gang”.

He concluded by encouraging the DP leader to take heart and let the errant members go wherever they want to because it’s at Kamwokya they deserve to be.

“I watched and witnessed them conspire against you, not against your character but for your tribe I heard them describe you as being a product of a Munyankole mother and an Acholi dad and I realised we were dealing with a friend deadly reactionary and silly gang. Let them go. They have gone to their right place, ku kasasiro stage in Kamwokya. They will rot there,” he said.

However, his post angered many people on social media who accused him of promoting tribalism.

See comments:

“Actually this is western thinking I didn’t know you would go up to this extent any Muganda who comes out to contest for presidency and receives support from the region becomes tribalistic. So their failure to endorse mao is a war, he has a region let him go back and raise support from there,” said Ndalike Christopher.

Haks Sabiiti said “People who front tribalism or defend certain tribes are actually immigrants who settled in parts of Buganda trying to buy loyalty with the region but if you are to trace, they’re actually non-Baganda. We need a united Uganda, without those so-called blocks and region, Uganda is on.”

Mawanda Omutetenkanya said “The chief executioner Charles Rwomushana showing his true character and mission. Do you mean those westerners who are arrogant and oppressive to other citizens of our motherland represent the whole of western Uganda!, if not then the same thing applies to Buganda. I respect your political experience and knowledge but sometimes I question your decision to post things that portray you as being irrational. I don’t think this is the best you can do brother Mr President. Let’s try to distinguish ourselves from them by preaching love not doing hate posts. Rwomushana u can do better than this brother.”

“Its absurd and inconceivable to even imagine that a presidential aspirant fails to critic bad party leadership, instead you focus on attacking and using pedestrian language on those who disagree with Mao’s management style,” Sega Charles.

DK senior said, “I followed you thinking you are a man of substance but now you’re showing us that somebody sent you to stand for presidency and talk whatever u are talking.”

“Charles you have scooped too low this time, Has Mao managed to attract any MP or councillor in his Area to DP for the time he has been on the realm !! When MPs supported Mbabazi, Besigye, Biraro, or Even Museveni why it is it not tribalistic. So Baganda, It’s clear you are Not allowed to Support a Muganda,’ said Bruno Golooba.

Okello Denis Nyeko said “There is nothing wrong with being a Muganda or belonging to a tribe, but being extreme is the problem. Am an Acholi mao led us in bad time and I know the kind of leader he is, but this extreme tribalism is by people like Rwomushan is leading us off track.”

“If we were tribalistic I don’t think you Charles Rwomushana would be allowed to appear on Buganda tv and radio stations. All those years your preaching tribalism after joining you in the 1986 bush war not to give us our share we agreed on after the war. Rwandans got their share and went back to Rwanda but FEDERAL which was our main point is still making us tribalistic. A duck keeps walking even if an eagle keeps taking her ducklings but a chicken will shout and spring up and down just for one chich which has been taken but do you know how dangerous a duck is?? It’s we BAGANDA so,” Nicky Simon.

Jackson Ayume said, ” Why do you think they have become tribal after deciding to leave the party but they were not when they were still with Mao why do you think Baganda don’t have a right to know what they want.”