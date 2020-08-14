Ugandan football team Busoga United FC has been faced with a financial crisis for some time now. Several players have reported going without pay for 6 months, further expressing displease with the football management of the team. One player was quoted saying that they have not been paid for several months and landlords are giving them a lot of pressure to pay rent areas. The club CEO Andrew Nyabahika confirmed these allegations in a pressure circulated newsrooms. Nyabahika, however, blamed the suspension of football for lack of funds to settle salary dues. Meanwhile, if you’re inclined towards wagering, you could place a bet using the best bonuses on your favorite sportsbook.

A Far Cry to FUFA

In recent years, the Ugandan premier league teams have been hit by inadequate funds. It has been a far cry to FUFA to step up their support for the Ugandan premier to fill the financial vacuum that has hit most teams the hardest. The financial challenges that have been facing teams such as Busoga FC and other teams are due to a fall in Matchday incomes and lack of sponsorships.

Withdrawal of Name over Ownership Wrangles

Recently, Busoga United was hit by wrangles over club ownership. The Busoga Kingdom, whose name Busoga United has been using reportedly withdrew the name, citing misunderstanding over club ownership. With the withdrawal of the name, it also means King William Wilberforce Gabula Nadiope IV is no longer the patron of Busoga United.

It was reported that signatures of people listed as Busoga representatives to the club are forged, something that is currently under investigation. Even more worrying, leading to the club ownership wrangles was a claim by the club’s chairperson Ms. Nyago who revealed that the Busoga Kingdom has not been offering any financial support to the club.

In defending the club's name, Nyago further indicated that the name Busoga United has no affiliations with the Busoga Kingdom. She went ahead to cite a shopping Mall named Busoga, indicating that the club's name is only but attachment to the kingdom, therefore, has nothing to do with ownership. Previously, the club was known as KJSSS FC before being promoted to its promotion to the premier league in the 2013/14 campaign.

New Chief Executive Officer

In July 2020, the club announced the appointment of a new CEO, indicating that it is a new lease of life to the CEO docket. The appointment of Andrew Ndyabahika follows the resignation of the former CEO of the club Hassan Takoowa. Takoowa resigned early this year. It is also worth noting that Hassan Takoowa also replaced a formed CEO Ahmed Kongola who resigned to seek greener pastures.

Following the appointment of Andrew Ndyabahika, the club’s vice president Bwire Osodo expressed optimism for the future, citing vast experience and caliber of the new CEO needed to steer the club forward. The impasse surrounding unpaid salaries due to players in the Uganda premier remains unsolved.