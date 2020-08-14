Dr Miria Matembe has started the process of returning to elective politics. This time representing the elderly.

Matembe was unopposed as villages picked leaders of the elderly this week, she revealed on television.

Matembe’s home in Luzira.

Matembe, a renown women’s rights activist, has been out of elective politics for about 13 years now.

“I was in a political desert, I am seeking a platform to answer God’s call,” she said, adding that she is here to redeem the elderly from their suffering.

Matembe, who however has made known her disdain for Parliament, also reveàled on NBS TV’s #Frontline show on Thursday night, that God has answered her call to return to competitive politics following Parliament’s passing of the seats for the elderly.

She declared the end of suffering for the elderly Ugandans who face challenges including of land evictions, which has left many landless.

Matembe is a former Mbarara district woman representative in Parliament, who was booted out following her exiting NRM following her opposition to the removal of term limits from the Constitution. She was sacked as ethics Minister and has been in activism ever since.