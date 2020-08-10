Uganda has registered two Covid-19 deaths bringing the total number to nine.

According to the Ministry of Health, the two fatalities are a 27 year old male from Kyangwali Refugee Settlement in Hoima District who died at Hoima Regional Referral Hospital and a 46 year old male, resident of Kampala who died at Nsambya Hospital.

“They both had signs and symptoms consistent with covid-19. Results from three the laboratories confirmed SARS-COV-2,” the Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

In the same vein, 14 new cases were confirmed from samples tested on 9 August 202: Nine are contacts to previously confirmed cases from Kampala Metropolitan Area. Three are alerts and two are truck drivers.

Meanwhile, the cumulative confirmed cases of Ugandans are 1,297 with 1,137 recoveries.