It looks like Presidential Aspirant Joseph Kabuleta has decided to invade his rival, Kyandondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi on his turf. Kyagulanyi, or Bobi Wine, has largely used music to disseminate his message of freedom.

But as a true sports enthusiast, Kabuleta understands that the best form of defense is attack. The controversial journalist turned Pastor is reported to have gathered some artists under the banner of Production and Promotion Company REDFog to release two Afro-Pop songs propagating his Financial Liberation message. One of the songs, titled ‘Tetuli Kukatale’ paints a grim picture of the financial situation of Ugandans and presents Kabuleta as the ultimate solution.

“Why is Uganda a land of dreams fulfilled for foreigners but a land of broken dreams for Ugandans,” the lyrics ask, in Luganda, suggesting that it is foreigners who seem to profit most from this country’s resources.

The other song, titled ‘Ensi Yaffe, by Richie Talent, makes creative use of the aspirant’s name, saying Kabuleta aleta (he brings) but pushing the same message, urging Ugandans to vote for real change.

The songs are inspired by Kabuleta’s most recognizable video clip called ‘Uganda’s Economic Civil War’ which demonstrates how Uganda’s natural resources are benefiting just a small number of people at the top of the pyramid whom he called the Indomitables, at the detriment of the majority of Ugandans who are at the bottom, called the Spacefillers.

Both songs created a huge splash within the entertainment industry but most importantly, their message is resonating with many Ugandans whose pockets have been severed by the current economic lockdown. Kabuleta’s social media platforms were busy yesterday as music enthusiasts downloaded the sing-along songs.