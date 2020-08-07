Uganda has registered another Covid-19 death, bringing the total to six.

According to the Ministry of Health, the deceased is a 70-year old Ugandan male, resident of Natete, Kampala.

“On 24th July 2020, he presented at Lubaga Hospital with signs and symptoms consistent with covid-19 which include:mild fever, cough and difficulty in breathing. Further investigations revealed that he was diabetic; a risk factor for Covid-19,” the Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

” Upon deterioration, he was admitted at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the same hospital and Covid-19 samples were taken off him and sent to laboratories for analysis. Samples were confirmed for SARS-COV-2.”

The Ministry further revealed that the victim was later referred to Mulago National Referral Hospital on 28th July 2020 and admitted at the Intensive Care Unit but unfortunately he passed on yesterday on 6th August, 2020.

Meanwhile, 31 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed from samples tested on Thursday bringing the cumulative confirmed cases of Ugandans to 1,254 with 1,113 cumulative recoveries.