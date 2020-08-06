Rushenyi county Member of Parliament also Minister of state for labor Mwesigwa Rukutana has officially launched and handed over two roads covering 14.1 kilometers to residents in Rushenyi county to ease the transportation of their produce to the markets.

While commissioning the roads, Minister Rukutana said that it’s not the role of a legislator to construct roads but he is only doing it because of the people’s needs.

He told them that Rushenyi County is one of the most developed compared to other counties in the country.

Minister Rukutana therefore lashed out at political opportunists who are promising their voters heaven on earth claiming that he has not done anything tangible to the community.

He asked the voters to distance themselves from such people who are sent to destabilize and confuse them saying that their campaign is based on lies.