The State Minister for Urban Development Isaac Isanga Musumba is certainly an unhappy man after it’s been confirmed that fellow legislator Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu wants his Buzaaya MP seat for his youthful girl Sharon Taliyiwula.

Reliable sources have intimated to this website that the prospective Presidential hopeful has deployed the ambitious youthful politician with strict instructions to convince the Buzaaya voters to oust the relatively luckworm Museveni Minister at whatever cost.

For starters, Musumba is one of the longest serving politicians in Busoga sub region.

He was first voted to represent the people of Buzaaya on 1993- 95 Constitutional Assembly before bouncing back the following year to kick out the area MP Dan Baalwa to become the first Buzaya Representative in Parliament under the 1995 constitution.

When Musumba first presented himself for election in 1993 for the Constituency Assembly, he was aged just 30 years, making him the youngest politician at that level in Kamuli District.

Should Ms Taliyiwula successfully challenge him for the seat, the youthful medic would become the youngest MP in the political history of Busoga subregion probably ahead of her rival – Musumba.

For National Unity Platform-NUP strongman Mr Kyagulanyi who has made Busoga a priority political area to boost his quest for power, Taliyiwula perfectly suits the new party’s billing.

Bobi Wine and his NUP technocrats at Kamwokya also seem to have identified the hidden secret that Busoga region harbours for female politicians.

With female political figures such as Speaker Rebecca Kadaga, FDC Vice Chairperson Salamu Musumba, NRM Secretary General Kasule Lumumba keeping their male counterparts in political shadows, the Kyadondo East legislator could never have been blind to realise that female politicians are a real gem in Busoga.

Other notable female big wigs in the subregion include former Ministers Lukia Isanga Nakadama, Irene Muloni, and Ministers Esther Mbayo and Persis Namuganza.

Who is Sharon Taliyiwula?

She was born to Mr and Mrs George and Harriet Taliyiwula on 8 Oct1 997 at Buwagi village in Nawanyago Sub County Kamuli District. She is the 7th in a family of 11.

She started her primary education at Buwagi Primary school and later Lubanyi Hillside College for secondary education before joining Jinja School of Nursing.

She currently work as a midwife in Kawempe, a Kampala suburb.

Having witnessed the pain of girls dropping out of school first hand during her school life and being a product of the local schools in the area, Taliyiwula says she will prioritise promoting girl child education as MP.

She also pledges to give reasonable preference to reproductive health having come across the stunning figures of women who die in the process of giving birth.

“As a midwife, I strongly dream of a society where no mother deserves to lose a life while giving a new life. I feel there should be something every leader can do to give assurance to a mother who wants to give birth. That will be my major pre-occupation, ” she confidently asserted.

Whereas Musumba has been under fire from the Buzaaya angry voters who have on many occasions accused him of misrepresenting them when he voted in favor of lifting the Presidential age limit despite the fact that they had opted against it, Taliyiwula will still have a tall tree to climb due to the culture of monetised politics in the country.

Having been in Parliament since 1996, Musumba will obviously have enough money to dash out for the voters to stare at him with kindness come the polling date.