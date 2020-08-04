Police in Kanungu District has arrested Jackline Tweteise, 57 over suspected poisoning of her husband Jerk Kwesiga, 59, that led to the latter’s death.

The couple are residents of Kiruruma cell, Kambuga parish, Kihihi sub county Kanungu district.

It’s alleged that on Sunday evening the deceased went back to his home after selling his sugarcanes. The wife allegedly served him food (rice and cabbage) which she had prepared earlier.

It was moments later that the helpless man was heard crying from the toilet.

Its alleged that the wife thereafter said that her husband could have stealthily eaten the poisonous tablet she had bought the previous day for treating pastes from dry.

Kwesiga was rushed to Kigezi healthy centre in Kihihi Town council where he died instantly.

The case was reported to police by the deceased’s son who was also at home but could not believe the mother’s explanation, sighting some domestic issues they have always had.

According to the Kigezi regional police spokespersons Elly Maate, Police visited the scene and the body was been taken to Kambuga hospital for postmortem and a number of exhibits are being collected for GAL tests in Kampala. Meanwhile the wife was arrested helping the police in investigations.

This Case has been registered at Kihihi police station under file number CRB 073/2020.