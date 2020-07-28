President Yoweri Museveni has said that he was forced to take a test for Covid-19 after he lost his voice.

The President said doctors on Sunday morning took samples from him and returned them in the evening confirming that he was free of the virus.

Museveni made the revelation on Tuesday as he was being nominated as National Resistance Movement (NRM) presidential flag bearer ahead of 2021 general elections. The nomination took place at the NRM offices in Kampala.

According to Chimpreports news website, Museveni said his troubles started over the weekend when he had very long meetings and he had to talk for hours while wearing a mask as a result he suffered a sore throat before losing his voice.

“It appears that when you talk for long in the mask, it affects your voice,” he said.

“When I lost my voice, my thought was, this is Corona. My immediate reaction was to call my young doctors. Thankfully, on Sunday evening the samples came back negative.”

Uganda has 1135 cumulative confirmed cases of covid-19 with 989 recoveries and two registered deaths.