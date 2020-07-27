The State Minister for Housing Chris Baryomunsi has said its high time Maj Gen Matayo Kyaligonza retired from politics.

The Kinkizi County East Member of Parliament revealed this while addressing the media on Monday. He vowed to win the National Resistance Movement (NRM) vice national chairmanship seat for Western region, a position currently being held by Gen Kyaligonza.

Baryomunsi said in such times where Uganda’s politics is changing hands into young blood, NRM party needs leaders who can handle issues amicably but not with violence under allegations that ‘we fought for peace.’

“NRM needs leaders who will handle issues in a friendly manner, we no longer need violent people in our party. The conduct of our friend Maj general has always tainted a bad image on our party given the fact he is the vice national chairperson and represents our national party chairman,” he said.

Last year, Gen Kyaligonza together with his escorts assaulted a traffic officer who was on duty because she stopped his car in Seeta, Mukono. Baryomunsi said the senior army officer’s actions put in jeopardy the office of the president because he represents him and damaged the party’s reputation.

“If am voted I will counsel him on how to handle issues, not in a violent way,” he said.

He added that Maj Gen Kyaligonza being over 69 years old, he will not effectively coordinate the NRM youth in the entire western region. “ I appreciate the role which our elders have played but also we need leaders who can connect with the leadership of the youth in the party. In such a season NRM needs leaders who are energetic and committed to working with the biggest population in the country,” he said.