A youth pressure group with links to the ruling National Resistance Movement party has blessed Boda Boda riders across the country with essentials aimed at fighting the Corona -19 pandemic.

The 30,000 face masks, sanitisers and temperature guns were handed over to leaders and coordinators of boda bodas at the Generation Seven head offices in Kiwatule, Kampala, on Saturday.

The items, according to Generation Seven national coordinator Gilbert Olinga are meant to help the boda riders as they resume operations to carry passengers after a three month ban due to Covid-19. The ban was lifted on Monday, July 27.

Olinga said they targeted the youths, most especially the boda boda riders who transport passengers, because they have to be safe and prevent the spread of the Covid-19.

“The pandemic has hit us hard as we head into the 2021 elections. We have to adhere to the Ministry of Health guidelines and those of the Electoral Commission in regards to the 2021 voting in order to come out of this alive,” Olinga said.

Generation Seven was formed last year with the aim of ‘generating atleast four million votes for President Museveni in next year’s general elections.’

The group has seven leaders at national level, as well as several others at regional, sub regions, districts, sub counties, parishes and villages levels.