Former state minister for ICT Idah Nantaba is still not contented with the professional level at which Uganda Police is doing its work.

While distancing herself from allegations that she is the one who ordered for the arrest of the kadongo kamu artiste Gerald Kiwewa over ‘Nantaba’ song, The Kayunga district Woman Member of Parliament said that because of the high level of unprofessionalism in Uganda Police, many people no longer have trust in the force.

“First of all I am not the only Nantaba in Uganda, secondly I don’t own that name Nantaba, anyone can use it, so if Kiwewe used it to get money to cater for his family it’s fine, therefore am just surprised that Ugandans still think am behind his arrest. However, to the Uganda Police, Ugandans still have a lot of questions for you to answer. There are many reports the public is waiting for but you have failed to avail them, yet you have time to look at Nantaba’s issues,” she said.

Nantaba added that Police has never presented reports on murders of MP Ibrahim Abiriga on 8, June 2018, Joan Kagezi on 30, March 2015, Andrew Felix Kaweesi on 17, March 2017 and Muhammad Kirumira on 8, September 2018.

“It’s the same Police where I run after suspecting a murderer whom they arrested, handcuffed, put him on their patrol and later shot him, they have never told us who ordered for the shooting of Ssebulime. And at the same time, they asked me to make a statement, yet it was their Police officer Cpl. David Ssali who killed him, don’t joke with Uganda Police, it’s still full of deadly bad elements,” she said.