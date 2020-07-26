The National Resistance Movement (NRM)’s social media activists ( SOMA) national chairperson Lyvine Julius has quit the party.

Without divulging the reason why he decided to throw in the towel, Julius said on Saturday that he no longer supports the ruling the party.

“My name is Lyvine Julius and I write this to notify the public that effective immediately I withdraw my urdent support for the ruling party, the NRM. It is my personal decision to quit the party after 14 years,” he said in a Facebook post.

He also said that he will continue supporting President Yoweri Museveni but not NRM.

“I’ve been the national chairman of NRM social media activists , founder and Social Media handler of “Friends of Gen. Mahoozi Kainerugaba” and I love the first son passionately. I still will support President Museveni but not the NRM.”

On their website, NRM SOMA describe themselves as,”Our mandate as NRMSOMA is clearly laid out. we have no doubt about our mission and to execute it with relentless fervor. NRMSOMA is Uganda’s online army that defends NRM party, President YK.Museveni and the first family on any issue.”

