Police in Rukungiri District is investigating circumstances under which a 16-year old student was cut on the neck to death after a disagreement during a football match.

The deceased has been identified as Ahereza Christopher, a student of St Joseph’s secondary school Rushasha in Rukungiri district. He was a resident of Kagashe cell, Kagashe ward Eastern division Rukungiri municipality.

Preliminary reports indicate that on Friday evening, the deceased picked a quarrel with Niwamanya Benidicto,18 ,a herdsman, resident of Kyamugaga cell ,Nyarutojo parish, Kambuga sub county Kanungu District at Kagashe playground while playing football.

Niwamanya, the suspect, rushed to the home of Emmanuel Pharaoh, his employer, and picked a panga, before he went back to the playground and critically cut Ahereza Christopher around the neck.

The victim was rushed to Nyakibale hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The suspect was arrested by his employer who handed him to Rukungiri central police station.

Elly Maate,the Kigezi regional police spokesperson has confirmed the news, saying scene of crime was visited by police and postmortem done and body handed to the relatives for burial.

This case has been registered at Rukungiri police under file number Rukungiri CRB 1378/2020.