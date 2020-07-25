Kayunga Woman Member of Parliament Idah Nantaba has said that she has no hand in the arrest of veteran kadongo kamu singer Gerald Kiwewa.

Kiwewa was on Thursday arrested over his song titled ‘Nantaba’.

It was alleged that the former State Minister for ICT had filed a complaint at Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) headquarters in Kibuli, accusing the singer of defaming her in his song. Police swung in action and picked Kiwewa from his home in Maganjo, Wakiso District.

However, while appearing on Spark TV on Friday, Nantaba distanced herself from Kiwewa’s arrest saying that she has never even heard the song which landed the latter into trouble with authorities.

Nantaba noted that she is currently in Kayunga and she has taken long without visiting any police station in the country.

“If Kiwewa finds using the name Nantaba in his songs one of the ways through which he can bring food to the table for his family, l have no problem with him. It’s not me who filed a case against him. I have enemies, I think they are the ones behind the whole issue,” Nantaba said.