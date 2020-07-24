Musician turned politician Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu aka Bobi Wine has answered the “how will he do it” question, which had got most of his fans talking.

The Kyadondo East legislator who was commonly known for his People Power Movement, Red beret, and the raised arm symbol recently rebranded after launching his new political party dubbed National Unity Platform (NUP) ahead of the 2021 general elections.

Kyagulanyi merged his People Power Movement with NUP, and instead of the usual logo, symbols that people have been used to, Kyagulanyi and his colleagues under NUP will be using an umbrella symbol.

With a few months left to the election time, many political critics have been asking how Kyagulanyi is going to divert the minds of his supporters who are used to People Power to NUP.

To answer the questions, through his social media platform Kyagulanyi told his fans that if he managed to do it in Kyadondo East, he will be able to do it at national level.

He noted that when he stood up for the parliamentary seat in 2017, many people knew him as Bobi Wine, but he managed to explain to them that on the ballot paper he appear as Kyagulanyi and it was a simple task for him to do.

“It was not hard to convince the people of Kyadondo East that Kyagulanyi Sentamu was the registered version of Bobi Wine that would appear on the ballot paper in 2017,” Kyagulanyi shared on Friday.

Adding that “it will therefore be easy to explain to the people of Uganda that National Unity Platform with the Umbrella symbol is the registered version of People Power that will appear on the ballot paper in 2021.”