Veteran Kadongo Kamu singer Gerald Kiwewa was on Thursday arrested over his song titled ‘Nantaba’.

Former State Minister for ICT Idah Nantaba on July 23 filed a complaint at Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) headquarters in Kibuli, accusing the Kadongo-kamu singer of defaming her in his song. Police swung in action and picked Kiwewa from his home in Maganjo, Wakiso District.

Kiwewa recently teamed up with Dina Rukoti in a song where he describes Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake as “our son” in whom “we have a lot of hope in the future, but is being beaten over Nantaba as his tormentors sing ‘let the canes rain.” In the same song, Kiweewa also claims that those torturing Zaake have a lot of money and influence.

Rukoti, who plays the Nantaba part in the song says she has rejected powerful men, including top government officials, for Zaake.

Kiweewa’s song makes the Zaake saga even more interesting because Nantaba, who is also Kayunga District Woman MP, has been rumoured to be in love with the youthful Zaake, especially after photos of her visiting him at Rubaga Hospital following his ordeal in Arua in 2018. Zaake even sent Nantaba a moving ‘thank you’ letter for her caring heart.

However, months ago, Nantaba denied being in love with Zaake whom he called a young man who would not manage a woman like her.

“I see Zaake as a member of parliament, that’s it! He is still a young guy of 28 years. I am soon clocking 40, so I see him as a boy who is politicking,” said Nantaba.

Although Kiweewa and Rukoti may have wanted to ride on Zaake’s fame to have their song become popular, its political undertones have been cited by many as referring to allegations that those torturing Zaake may want him to separate with Nantaba, among other reasons.