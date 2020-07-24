You don’t have to spend a fortune to take advantage of things to see and do in a state of the art hotel.

For $1000, you can book an entire Dolphin Suites hotel and enjoy everything in it.

Dolphin Suites is one of the leading boutique hotels in Kampala located in Bugolobi a suburb of Kampala, It is a unique hotel offering 27 luxurious and comfortable hotel rooms with individual balconies overlooking the hillside of Bugolobi and city of Kampala.

An Ideal choice for those who want a hotel with a quiet atmosphere, close to business center in Kampala and corporate houses, Situated in the scenic beauty of Kampala just 4 KM from the city centre and 45 KM north from the Entebbe International Airport in Uganda.

A combination of services and dedication of the trained and motivated staff will make your stay comfortable leaving you feeling home-away-from-home.

Members, residents and guests can also take time out to relax and de-stress with a little pampering. We offer an array of beauty and relaxation treatments for members to enjoy—from a massage to ease any worries away, to a relaxing facial or an invigorating body exfoliation treatment. The hotel also has an excellent bar, restaurant and outstanding banqueting facilities where one may relax, meet friends or even discuss business.

