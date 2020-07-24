The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga has reported her top eight enemies to President Yoweri Museveni.

Kadaga told the President that the powerful government officials want to bring her down politically.

According to Mulengera news, the highest ranking woman in government claims that her enemies are determined to use the forthcoming elections to drive a huge nail into her political coffin.

She also thinks they are the invisible behind the candidature of Proscovia Salaamu Musumba who is ready to challenge her for Kamuli Woman parliamentary seat in 2021 general elections.

“I’m a fearless fighter as you know and I’m going to fight back defending myself in whatever way I can,” she assured Museveni before asking him to prevail on them.

She also said they have been holding planning meetings at Collin Hotel Mukono while conducting fundraising efforts to bolster their malicious campaign against her.

Kadaga’s top enemies include NRM Secretary General Kasule Lumumba, Government Chief Whip Ruth Nankabirwa, Deputy Speaker Jacob Oulanyah, Minister Isaac Musumba, Minister Gen Elly Tumwine, Minister Sam Kutesa, Minister Persis Namuganza and Gen Salim Saleh.