President Yoweri Museveni has been declared a sole candidate for the NRM party presidential flagbearer as well as national chairman. This is after John Ssimbwa, his only opponent failed to meet the requirements as stated by the ruling party Electoral Commission.

The announcement was made on Thursday by the chairperson of the electoral commission of NRM, Dr. Tanga Odoi.

“I can declare to you and to Ugandans that NRM has one contender for National Chairman as well as Presidential flag bearer and that is Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, ” he said adding that The nomination papers were picked by his lawyers and Personal Assistant and paid Shs 10m as nomination fees for each position.

According to Odoi, the former Makindye East MP Ssimbwa who picked nomination forms failed to raise the required fees of shs 10million for nomination.

However, moments after Odoi’s declaration, Ssimbwa arrived at threatened to sue the party and its electoral commission saying President Museveni had been nominated unlawfully.

According to him, the road map indicated that aspiring members were supposed to express interest and pick nomination forms between July 20 and 22 before they return them bewteen July 27 and 28.

“There’s no way Mr Tanga Odoi can declare someone a sole candidate when the date of nomination has not passed. President Museveni is not nominated as per the road map. We are still waiting for July 27 and 28 to have him nominated and that’s when he can be declared a sole candidate or not. But since I’m a law a biding citizen, I’m going to court and will tussle out with the party and its electoral commission in court,” he told journalists on Thursday.