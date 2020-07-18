The Embassy of the Republic of Uganda to Qatar today successfully saw off a total of 238 Ugandan Nationals who have been stranded due to the Covid-19 pandemic that resulted into the closure of Entebbe International airport to passenger flights on 22 March, 2020.

Earlier in April, Embassy undertook the registration process of Ugandan Nationals who were stranded in Qatar and coordinated with Qatar Airlines for this repatriation flight which is expected to arrive at Entebbe on 18th July 2020 at 5.00 p.m.

This is one of the many repatriation exercises being undertaken in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Missions abroad for Ugandan nationals who were stranded abroad due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

H.E. Dr. Stephen Chemoiko Chebrot, the Ambassador of Uganda to Qatar emphasized that arrangements are in advanced stages to repatriate another 245 Ugandan citizens and residents who are still stranded on 24th July under similar arrangements. He further noted that those that departed today tested negative COVID-19 and confrimed fit to travel.

The Ambassador conveyed a message of gratitude to H.E. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni the President of the Republic of Uganda for making it possible for people to return back to Uganda as well as the Ministry leadership of Foreign Affairs of Uganda and Qatar for the support extended to the Embassy to successfully excute this repatriation exercise.

Amb. Chebrot thanked the Embassy staff who have worked tirelessly as well the Peninsula Community of Ugandans did commendable work in coordinating the various groups to register with the Embassy.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs this week announced plans to resume the repatriation exercise of Ugandans stuck abroad weeks after the process was halted.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform the general public that the repatriation exercise of Ugandans stranded abroad due to Covid-19 pandemic is set to resume,” the statement reads in part.

On 3rd July government suspended the return of Ugandans who are stranded abroad as a measure to control congestion in quarantine facilities. The Ministry of Health gazetted 37 quarantine centers in Kampala and Entebbe that have a total capacity of 2,500 rooms.

Although the Ministry had planned to have a total of 300 Ugandans return every two weeks. However, in a space of one week, more than 300 people have returned and filled up the quarantine centers. So far 1000 Ugandans have returned leaving about 1500 still stranded abroad.

The ministry said halting of the process was meant to enable proper quarantining of the returnees who were already in the country.