The Kiryandongo district Woman Member of Parliament Helen Kahunde has said she is yet to receive her Covid-19 test results after she took a test on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, there were media reports claiming that Kahunde had tested positive for the novel virus. It was also reported that the legislator was being admitted at Mulago Referral Hospital.

However in a statement issued on the same day, Parliament’s department of communications and public affairs said they had no knowledge of any legislator having tested positive for covid-19.

“Parliament maintains that information relating to one’s status remains confidential issue until one chooses to reveal it . Additionally , if parliament were at risk ,it is the responsibility of the ministry of health to advise accordingly and to take the necessary measures , as has been the case with other incidents in the country,” Parliament said.

Now Kahunde who confirmed that indeed she tested for Covid-19 but was yet to see her results, also stated that she did not have any signs and symptoms of the pandemic.

She says that her temperature is normal, and she has no headache and that generally she was doing well, except for the overwhelming phone calls she is getting due to the posts about her being positive of COVID-19.

Kahunde says she tested on Tuesday and on Wednesday she was called and informed that her results were inconsistent and she needed to test again.

She says that as she moved to Mulago on Wednesday for her second test, she was overwhelmed with social media messages and calls, and she ended up questioning what was happening.

Kahunde says she had to call Dr. Henry Kyobe who is the one in charge of the results and he also had no idea on the news doing round on social media and online news sites.

“I called him and I was wondering how everyone now knows my result and yet personally I have not got my results. At least, they would first give me my results saying based on the tests of the results, this is what we have got, but I don’t even have it in my hand, and they told me the results are not out,” said Kahunde.

“What they told me is that my result was inconsistent and so I needed to to another test, but now many people are saying I am in Mulago.Coronavirus is not like HIV/Aids, where people will think badly about you, but it is a virus anyone can get, so even if I were to turn out positive, I am still young and people are recovering. So I am not worried at all, let people think what they want to think,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga yesterday revealed that Parliament will begin mass screening for coronavirus for Members of Parliament and staff on Thursday, 16 July 2020.

“Some time back Members of Parliament requested that the Ministry of Health organises mass screening for COVID-19. I am glad to inform you that they have now completed screening the Cabinet and starting tomorrow, we shall be able to do screening here,” Kadaga said.

Kadaga said screening will be carried out at Parliament’s medical centre starting with the 459 Members of Parliament and later on staff.

She directed the Clerk to Parliament to ensure that the screening exercise does not generate congestion at the medical centre whose capacity cannot accommodate big numbers.

“We shall have to cluster you because we do not want all of you to be there at the same time. The clerk will organise and communicate to you the appointment

Busongora North County MP, William Nzoghu said that massive screening should be extended to immediate family members of MPs and staff in order to minimise any chances of infection even after screening.

“Members and staff of Parliament come from families; they interact with people who can infect them even after testing. I wonder if there is a way screening can be extended to our families,” said Nzoghu.

Kadaga said that such an arrangement would require further discussion with the Ministry of Health adding that, ‘for now, I will start with my immediate constituents; MPs and staff. I am going to talk to the Ministry of Health on what can be done for our family members’.