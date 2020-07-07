Uganda has confirmed 18 new cases of covid-19, bringing the total number of infections to 971.

According to the Ministry of Health, out of the 18 confirmed infections, seven are truck drivers,ten are contacts and alerts (five from Tororo, three from Luwero and two from Amuru district). One is an Indian, a resident of Uganda who returned on 5th July, 2020 from India and was under quarantine at the time of the test.

“Regarding the the Ugandan truck drivers , three arrived from Kenya via Malaba while four arrived via Busia, Vurra, Padea and Elegu border points,” The Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

On the other hand, 27 foreign truck drivers (24 Kenyans, 2 Congolese and 1 Eritrean) tested positive for covid-19 at the border points of entry were sent back to their respective countries of origin.

Currently, Uganda has 202 active cases on admission of which 173 are Ugandans , 26 foreigners and three refugees.

“It is important to note that foreigners and refugees are admitted in our health facilities but are not captured in the cumulative confirmed covid-19 cases.”

To date, the country has registered a total of 896 covid-19 recoveries and with no deaths.