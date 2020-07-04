Controversial political analyst Joseph Tamale Mirundi has warned that Uganda is likely to have a civil war if the Electoral Commission does not handle 2021 general elections properly.

Mirundi said that there are many indicators of a civil war in Uganda but political players are just focused on ‘who will stand for this post’.

“It’s very possible Museveni to win the next elections but Uganda can easily be plugged into a civil war after elections if EC and NRM cadres are not serious. That is why I need to write a book on how to avoid 1980 civil war from coming back. Because I see some signs that show a boiling civil war,” he said on Friday during his online show.

He disclosed that the 1980 civil war was caused by two forces; Uganda Peoples’ Congress (UPC) and Democratic Party (DP) which could not work together in form of a unitary government.

“The victory of DP was going to make Obote answerable for his evil deeds which could make him end in prison. Because Obote had all the structures and the army,he had to do everything it takes to survive. Likewise currently, if the opposition keeps on saying that they will make Museveni pay for his deeds, he will not allow it, which may spark a war,” he said.

He added that another mistake President Museveni made was to appoint Justice Simon Byabakama as chairperson of the Electoral Commission.

“He is a judge and a judge can not handle politics. He was a DPP who accused Besigye fake cases that he raped a woman, you think Besigye forgave him? Another thing he has refused to follow laws yet he must follow already laid down procedures. But he has refused to do it. He must know that government was directed by the courts of law never to organise fresh elections unless the 10 recommendations were put in place, none of them was implemented. This can also cause chaos,” Mirund said.

“If these elections are not handled properly, they can trigger off a revolution; you are saying that there is a curfew at 07:00, what if counting votes exceeds that hour, LDU’s will start forcing people to leave the polling stations, Do you know what can happen?”

To avoid such incidents, Senior Presidential Advisor on media issues advised EC to postpone elections for the two years and advised political stakeholders to sit down and assess loopholes that may lead the country into trouble.

“Let the Inter-religious leaders sit with leaders of the political parties and agree on how they will handle this election, then they will present their resolutions to Parliament and if they are passe, EC will follow that, otherwise EC’s move to decide for political parties is leading us into something else which will be dangerous to all of us,” he said.