At least twenty three Close Circuit TV cameras are under installation in Kabale municipality and Katuna border post to assist security to curb crime.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi police spokesperson said on Wednesday the cameras have been installed at strategic points, which have been prone to crime.

Maate said 19 of them will be installed in Kabale municipality and four at Katuna border post.

“These cameras will assist us in monitoring of what is going on, following the increased cases of insecurity especially on the highways where there are highway robberies, burglary and theft cases, snatching of women bags, and attacking people at night especially. They will also help security in investigating crime”Maate said.

He has advised the general public to also install CCTV cameras for those who can afford to boost their own security.

Mahad Isa, a businessman in Kabale town expressed excitement after witnessing the installation, saying Kabale town would be relieved of increased crime rates.

Salim Ssalongo, the chairperson local council II of Kirigime ward in Kabale municipality said he receives at least ten crime related to cases and was hopeful that the cameras would relive them of the cases.

The decision to install cameras in some urban areas of the country was recommended by President Yoweri Museveni, following the rampant murder cases in the Kampala metropolitan area two years ago.