President Yoweri Museveni will today evening at 8:00PM address the nation on the country’s fight against COVID-19 and what next after the expiry of the set deadlines for different lockdown measures.

“Today, at 8pm, President Museveni will address the country, giving an update on the fight against COVID-19 so far and related issues. Tune into your TV or radio and listen. Thanks,” Don Wanyama, Senior Presidential Press Secretary said on Monday.

Most of the lockdown measures including curfew expired on 21 June, 2020.

Three weeks back, the President postponed reopening of schools for candidates.

During his state of Nation Address, Museveni said they decided to postpone the opening of schools for finalists for another one month. He also said that curfew was to stay for the next 21 days.

‪“The scientists have advised us to be cautious about reopening for finalists. We do not have enough testing kits to test all the 1.4m finalists. We have therefore decided to postpone the reopening of school for finalists for another one month.” Museveni said.

“We have decided that we shouldn’t bite too much at a time. The hen pecks what it can swallow. Let us first see the opening of transport before we can allow the learners.”

Museveni also maintained that arcades, gyms and salons were to stay closed for the next 21 days.