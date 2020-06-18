The Watchman Ministries Pastor Joseph Kabuleta is intending to sue the Electoral Commission (EC) over its controversial scientific media/online campaign strategy ahead of 2021 elections.

In a document dated 17/06/2020 seen by this website, Kabuleta alleges that EC’s strategy of online campaigning is not supported by any laws as far as elections are concerned in Uganda’s constitution.

His move to sue the electoral body follows the launching of the revised 2020/21 electoral roadmap by the commission on Tuesday. In this revised roadmap, EC banned physical campaign rallies and asked all politicians intending to participate in the 2021 elections to use media and online platforms as a way of controlling the spread of covid-19.

The commission also asked for over Shs50bn for procuring materials that will be used during the election days to ensure that all health guidelines by the Ministry of Health are put into action at every polling station across the country.

However, the strategy was not welcomed by many political players and opinion leaders who have since questioned its legal basis and among those is former sports journalist Kabuleta who through his lawyers Walyemera & Company Advocates, has already filed a suit arguing that the said revised roadmap, in the guise of observing Covid-19 public health guidelines, does not only threatens but also violates the citizens’ fundamental constitutional rights to vote, to elect their leaders and also to participate in public affairs.

He also alluded that ‘scientific’ election campaigns will be a blatant violation of electoral laws. Kabuleta also faulted EC for not involving stakeholders but only consulted the ministry of Health instead of consulting ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs.

“The Presidential, Parliamentary and LC Elections [laws] do not allow for ‘scientific’ elections. For the EC to consult with Museveni then seek to dictate to other candidates is a mockery of an election process. Candidate Museveni has to be equal to all other candidates.

“As an electoral management body that is interested in holding free and fair general elections, you ought to have sufficient consultations with all key stakeholders before you roll out this scientific revised roadmap,” reads the document.