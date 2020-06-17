By: Hassan Bulesa

The Uganda Journalists Association President who is also the NBS TV host of One on One with Tamale Mirundi and the Eagle eye shows has officially declared interest in Kawempe South Constituency.

Kazibwe also the host of EKILYA ATABAALA on Bukedde FM Kazibwe Bashir Mbaziira says he was to improve representation for the Kawempe South as Member of Parliament in the the next general elections.

Through his official facebook page, Kazibwe wrote that “Yes it is official. Am offering myself to stand as Member of Parliament to represent the people of Kawempe south in the upcoming polls.”

Bashir is affiliated to Bobi Wine’s People Power movement and a staunch JEEMA member headed by the Bugiri Municipality legislator Asuman Basalirwa.

Kawempe south is currently represented by the FDC’s Mubaraka Munyagwa the chairperson of the COSASE committee in Parliament.