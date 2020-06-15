People Power Movement head Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine and People’s Government president Dr Kizza Besigye have agreed to form a political alliance.

In a press conference that took place at Rose Gardens, Wakiso on Monday, the two leaders agreed to adopt a non-violent strategy to end the 34 years rule of President Yoweri Museveni ahead of 2021 general elections.

“We are here to talk about a united force of change,” Joel Ssenyonyi, the spokesperson of People Power movement said.

In a joint communique that was presented by Bugiri Municipality MP Asumani Basalirwa (People Power) and Kampala Lord Mayor, Mr Erias Lukwago; most of the objectives emphasized that the two opposition sides are committed to work together.

It is also believed that sooner or later Dr Besigye will be announcing his acceptance to rally behind Kyagulanyi since he has openly exhibited his reservations about taking part in next year’s Presidential contest as a candidate.

Kyagulanyi has on the other hand declared his intentions to take on Museveni, having already written to the Electoral Commission for permission to conduct a nationwide consultation in a bid to prepare for the challenge a head.

Barely two weeks ago, he unveiled a ten man elections monitoring and organising committee to carry on with the identification of candidates that will be seeking to represent his People Power pressure group at the different levels in next year’s general elections.

Besigye will however face an uphill task from mainly his FDC party who have over the years vehemently protested any calls for unity with the political debutant from Kyadondo East.