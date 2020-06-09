Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) has said that there will be no vigil for fallen Maj Gen (Rtd) Kasirye Gwanga.

The ex-serviceman died on Tuesday morning, On Heroes day, at Nakasero Hospital. He was admitted to the city health facility last month to receive specialized medical treatment.

In a statement issued by Lt Col Deo Akiiki, the UPDF/Defence Deputy Spokesperson on Tuesday , there will be no vigil at any of the family homes of Gen Gwanga to allow social distancing.

“Maj Gen (Rtd) Kasirye Gwanga’s body has been taken to Bombo Military Hospital for further management. It was agreed that as we mourn the demise of our gallant (Rtd) General, we must also not forget that Covid-19 is still with us and the country continue to receive new infections, “Lt Col Akiiki said.

” The body of the fallen General shall leave Bombo Military Hospital on the burial day up to the burial ground where a brief burial program shall be followed. ”

Lt Col Akiiki further revealed that a sizeable number of family members and military officials to attend the burial shall be selected and named to avoid crowding.

” The UPDF medical services shall ensure all preventive measures such as: hand sanitizing, social distancing and face masking are observed.

” The security measures shall be put in place and implemented by joint security forces to ensure Covid-19 prevention guidelines are followed during the burial ceremonies.”