Over the past two weeks, Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu seems to have realised that the current lockdown could cause opposition injuries should the EC announce election when they are unprepared.

As such, he has embarked on a well calculated approach of engaging fellow leaders in opposition possibly on the possibility of a common mechanism to tackle the challenge ahead.

Regarded by many as a major challenger to Museveni come next year, Kyagulanyi’s move to attempt the unity of the opposition forces will most certainly be bad news for President Museveni for basically two reasons. One, it’s a wake up calls to the opposition to start waking up and organize themselves lest the EC catches them off guard, and two; It breeds a fertile ground for the regime dreaded unity in opposition.

Although President Museveni has more than once mooted the possibility of postponing next year’s polls over Coronavirus, the Constitutional roadblock that makes it hard to keep him in power beyond the Constitutional mandate makes many believe that his pessimism is rather diversionary and aimed at keeping his opponents into a political slumber as he gets house house in order.

As soon as Bobi Wine had met with Dr Besigye and deliberated while sipping some spiced milk tea from Rukungiri, FDC announced they had opened their offices around the country in preparation for the elections of next year. During their weekly presser at Najjanankumbi on Monday last week, Party President Eng Patrick Amuriat Oboi explained that fears over a possible abrupt announcement of the electoral program by the Electoral Commission was behind their hasty decision to open up the offices amid continuing fears over Coronavirus.

He also had deliberations with former FDC party President Gen Gregory Mugisha Muntu who has not hidden his willingness to work with all the change seeking forces for the purposes of deposing his former Commander in Chief – Gen Museveni, and former Makindye East Legislator Hajji Hussein Kyanjo whom he met in company of Bugiri Municipality MP Hajji Asuman Basalirwa.

Days later, Kyagulanyi’s People Power responded in a similar style by unveiling two important ten member committees that would be charged with managing the elections for his Pressure group.

“We believe that the opportunity we have in 2021 is to change the leadership of our country, to liberate our country using peaceful mean. And we say it that we have not lost our way. We have not been diverted,” He said in his massage to the new team.

What makes Kyagulanyi’s new team a unique one is the diversity of it’s membership, having tried to strike a balance among all the regions of the country.

The election team is led by Mercy Walukamba from Busoga. Other members are; Samuel Lubega Mukaaku as Vice Chairman, Jeremiah Keeya Mwanje, John Merry Ssebuufu, Brace Asiimwe ,Gerald Oyek, Halice Akampurira, Margaret Rujumba, Peter Maiso and Musa Misango. It’s composition makes it have a national rather than a regional outlook, which changes the earlier accusations that the pressure group is concentrated in the Central region a lone.

An organised opposition United under the vigorous able leadership of a youthful morale filled Bobi Wine is an unconditional challenge to President Museveni to swiftly act if at all he is to light up his chances for the Presidency which he will be seeking to retain for another five years come next year.