Police in Kampala have arrested three suspects on allegations of unlawfully dealing in protected species particularly ivory valued at Shs 30 million.

The suspects are Akello Agnes Ojok, Derrick Ssejjombwe and Ssegawa Sulaiman.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango, the suspects are currently detained at CPS Kampala. The trio was arrested from KK gardens in Bweyogerere, Kira Municipality, Wakiso district after a tip off.

“This was after an NGO called the Natural Resources Conservation Network got information that there were people who are selling elephant tusks. They informed intelligence and a trap was laid for them. The suspects came and they were arrested in possession of the Ivory, ” said Onyango.

“Statements of the suspects are being recorded. They are being charged with unlawful possession of protected species contrary to Section 36 (1) and 71 (1) (b) of the Uganda Wildlife Act, 2019.”