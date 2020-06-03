The Bishop of Revival Outreach Ministries Kabale, Johnson Bakashaba on Tuesday donated furniture to Kabale central police station worth Shs2 million.

According to Bakashaba, the donation was done as a reward to police, which is doing a good job in fighting coronavirus.

“I have done this in appreciation of the good work the Uganda police has done as far as maintaining law and order in the country is concerned especially in this covid-19 era.” Bakashaba said.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi police spokesperson Praised Bishop Bakashaba for recognizing the efforts of police in the country.