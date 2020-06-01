President Yoweri Museveni has postponed the reopening of schools for candidates as Uganda’s Covid-19 cases continue to surge. The country currently has 457 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

The president made the revelation on Monday during his State of the nation address regarding the country’s progress in fight against the pandemic.

He said they have decided to postpone the opening of schools for finalists for another one month.

‪“The scientists have advised us to be cautious about reopening for finalists. We do not have enough testing kits to test all the 1.4m finalists. We have therefore decided to postpone the reopening of school for finalists for another one month.” Museveni said.

On the other hand, the President has reaffirmed that public transport will be allowed to operate starting on June 4, 2020 provided that they follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP).

“In addition, from June 4, 2020 public transport such as buses, passenger trains and taxis carrying only 50% as per earlier measures may operate. However boda bodas will not be allowed to carry passengers, they will only carry cargo.

“We have decided that we shouldn’t bite too much at a time. The hen pecks what it can swallow. Let us first see the opening of transport before we can allow the learners. We have postponed the opening of schools for candidates for one month.”

Last month, during his 14th address to the nation, Museveni has allowed schools to open for candidates on June 8.

“Education institutions will open but only for finalists/candidate classes. There will be no first-term examinations. Social distancing is a must. Other learners will wait for now,” Museveni said recently.