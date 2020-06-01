Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine has celebrated three years ever since he joined active politics.

The musician turned politician took it out on his social media platform on Sunday, and bragged about being the biggest opposition leader of this generation who is giving President Museveni sleepless nights.

“Today marks three years since we took the first step to what would turn out to be the greatest anti M7 movement of our generation. On 31st May 2017, I was nominated to run for the member of Parliament seat in Kyadondo East Constituency and the rest is history,” he said.

Adding that he has not done everything alone, but with support from his team and people of Kyadondo East who trusted him with their votes, which acted as a stepping stone that pushed him to where he is currently.

Despite the love he has been getting from his people, the People Power Movement leader noted that he is leaving the Kyadondo East MP leadership for someone else, for he is coming for President Museveni’s seat come 2021.

“I look forward to passing the baton of the Kyadondo MP seat to yet another freedom fight as I take on yet a bigger challenge. If we did it in Kyadondo, we can surely do it in the whole Uganda with God on our side,” he noted.