Singer Mark Bugembe aka Buchaman has denied having any ties with the ruling party, National Resistance Movement (NRM), even after securing a juicy job from the party head Yoweri Museveni.

Buchaman, told NBS TV this week that he works for President Museveni as his Advisor but he is, and has never been a member of NRM.

“I only support President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni not NRM,” Buchaman said.

The singer made these remarks after he was asked to comment on issues around the new NRM recruit Ashburg Katto, a former close friend and Member of People Power- a political movement which is lead by his nemesis Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine.

However, the former Fire Base Vice Chairperson said that he doesn’t care about what’s happening within NRM party because he isn’t a member.

Buchaman was recently appointed as the Special Presidential envoy in Ghetto with an aim of winning over the hearts of ghetto people who are following Bobi Wine’s political ideology of ‘People power Our Power’ .

After his appointment, the ‘temunjagala’ singer revealed that he was ready to fulfil the responsibility accorded to him, though one thing he would not do is to report to the President.

“Yes I was given a responsibility but as a leader, I will not report to President Museveni and I will not write any report regarding my work because I’m my own boss,” he said recently during an interview.