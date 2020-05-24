Singer Ykee Benda never lies when it comes to love. Just a day after publicly parading his new lover Sheila Nduhukire, he has as promised then, hit the recording studio and released a romantic thrilling melody in praise of the beautiful NBS tv news anchor.

“Oh God! she waited for me to come through.” He later posted on his Facebook page, before adding, “Tomorrow I am writing three songs. The best songs of my career. Wait for them.”

Ykee’s excited fans cheered him on then, encouraging the farmer singer to mark his new territory with what he “does best – Music”.

“What else could you do man. Go a head and win over the woman of your dreams with what you do best – music. Write the songs, record and send to us so we dance with you….kudos,” wrote a one John katende.

News coming in now is that the talented lyric maker has released a mega love song for his coveted human asset – Nduhukire just less than 48 hours after making the public promise.

The song is titled “Risky situation”, which seems to point towards uncertainty for the singer over the TV celebrity’s love due to a swarm of both silent and open admirers notably fellow singer A Pass and Democratic Party Chief Nobert Mao.

In the new song, Benda carefully crafts his words to represent a farmer who has finally found a new field to till after a long period of loneliness and despair.

“Sexy mama yo the kind of girl that needs attention from your man…sexy mama yo the kind is girl that needs impression every day…oh mama..,” runs one of the verses in the richly lyrical romance endowed piece of art from the love strikened singer.

In an exciting turn of events, singer A Pass, another openly professed Nduhukire admirer shot back in a massive lyrical rebuttal, seemingly telling the Mpaako Records boss that he was better even without Nduhukire.

The new counter hit by A Pass called “Tuli mumotoka” narrates how the singer has moved on from the previous life of struggle as demonstrated by the message in his old song ” Bali mumotoka ffe tuli kubigere” wherein he said he was waiting for his wallet to grow before he buys his wheels too.

A Pass had reportedly given up the fight for the fabulous NBS news anchor and focused his attention to Comedienne Martha Kay whom he vowed to secure her bed room entertainment services at any cost even if it involves suffering I the process.

“I will do anything to get what I want. But I suffer a lot in the process. Will I even get a girl friend?” He remarked early this week, before finally pouring out his heart a romance filled birthday message that will certainly influence the lives of the two lover birds if all goes according to plan.