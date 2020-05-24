The Ministry of Public Service has released the new salary structure for government workers showing those who will get juicy increment in the next financial year starting July 01, 2020.
According to Public Service Minister Muruli Mukasa, starting in the 2020/2021 Financial Year, salaries for staff in public universities will be increased by 75 per cent on average of the long term pay targets.
Those of Judges and central appointing commissions will rise by 100 per cent of the long term pay targets while those of employees in the Directorate of Public Prosecution, Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs and Health Specialists have been increased by 70 per cent of the long term pay targets. Scientists and pilots will see their increased by 60 per cent.
“Under the budget for FY 2020/2021, more funds have been provided to enhance Associate Professors, Professors, the Vice Chancellors and Deputy Vice Chancellor as well as researchers under NARO to 100% of the long term pay targets,” revealed Muruli Mukasa in his statement on the achievements of his Ministry as part of accountability of government implementation of its promises in the Manifesto Week.
“Other Teaching staff and Scientists in Public Universities have as well been enhanced. Government will continue to provide resources to implement the approved long term pay targets for all Public Servants in a phased manner.”
In Full: New salary structure
|Category
|Salary (pm) FY 2015/ 2016
|Salary (pm) FY 2020/2021
|Approve Pay Target
(FY 2022/2023)
|Percentage of Approved pay target achieved
|Permanent Secretary (U1S)
|3,768,835
|15,400,000
|20,000,000
|77
|Director (Non Scientist) (U1SE)
|2,369,300
|2,369,300
|17,400,000
|14
|Director (Scientist) (U1SE)
|2,893,252
|3,600,000
|17,400,000
|21
|Chief Administrative Officer (U1SE)
|2,369,300
|2,369,300
|17,400,000
|14
|Senior Consultant- Medical (U1SE)
|3,447,065
|7,307,602
|17,400,000
|42
|Commissioner (Non Scientist) (U1SE)
|1,859,451
|1,859,451
|14,000,000
|13
|Commissioner (Scientist) (U1SE)
|2,370,401
|3,050,000
|14,000,000
|22
|Consultant- Medical (U1SE)
|2,628,075
|6,035,667
|12,750,000
|47
|Pilot (U1SE)
|2,543,627
|20,000,000
|29,000,000
|69
|Captain (Helicopter) (U1SE)
|2,509,705
|20,250,000
|30,500,000
|66
|Principle Medical Officer (Medical Officer Special Grade)- (U2)
|2,058,276
|4,500,962
|8,000,000
|56
|Medical Officer (U4)
|1,117,688
|3,000,000
|5,000,000
|60
|Graduate (Scientist) (U4)
|1,117,688
|2,200,000
|4,800,000
|46
|Graduate (Professional) (U4)
|940,366
|940,366
|4,800,000
|20
|Graduate (Administrative) (U4)
|798,535
|798,535
|4,800,000
|17
|Nursing Officer (U5)
|792,885
|1,200,000
|3,000,000
|40
|Warder/Warden/Police Constable (U7)
|397,748
|497,748
|1,350,000
|37
|Enrolled Nurse/ Midwife (U7)
|432,782
|613,832
|1,350,000
|45
|Driver (U8)
|237,069
|237,069
|1,100,000
|22
|Head Teacher- Secondary School (U1E)
|1,728,007
|2,380,000
|10,000,000
|24
|Deputy Head Teacher-Secondary School (U2)
|1,291,880
|1,740,001
|7,400,000
|24
|Graduate Secondary School Teacher (U4)
|961,199
|1,210,213
|4,800,000
|25
|Diploma Secondary School Teacher (U5)
|720,805
|933,966
|3,500,000
|27
|Head Teacher of a Primary School (U4)
|799,323
|980,211
|4,800,000
|20
|Grade III Teacher (U7)
|467,685
|568,166
|1,350,000
|42
|Vice Chancellor of a Public University (M1)
|9,626,364
|20,000,000
|20,000,000
|100
|Deputy Vice Chancellor of a Public University (M2)
|8,377,961
|17,400,000
|17,400,000
|100
|Professor of a Public University (M3)
|8,031,761
|15,600,000
|15,600,000
|100
|Associate Professor of a Public University (M4)
|7,537,144
|14,800,000
|14,800,000
|100
|Lecturer of a Public University (M5)
|6,156,020
|8,174,143
|13,500,000
|61
|Teaching Assistant of a Public University (M6-2)
|4,043,083
|5,718,179
|9,600,000
|60
|Chief Justice (U1S)
|11,560,150
|26,500,000
|26,500,000
|100
|Principal Judge (U1S)
|10,018,796
|24,000,000
|24,000,000
|100
|Justice of Supreme Court (U1S)
|9,688,216
|23,500,000
|23,500,000
|100
|Judge of a High Court (U1S)
|9,026,743
|22,500,000
|22,500,000
|100
|Registrar (Courts of Judicature) (U1SE)
|4,804,800
|10,500,000
|18,500,000
|57
|Chief Magistrate (U1SE)
|3,146,000
|7,500,000
|14,000,000
|54
|Magistrate Grade I (U4)
|1,258,400
|3,200,000
|5,000,000
|64
|Solicitor General (U1S)
|4,804,800
|15,400,000
|20,000,000
|77
|Director of Public Prosecution (U1S)
|4,064,736
|22,500,000
|22,500,000
|100
|Deputy Director of Public Prosecution (U1SE)
|4,064,736
|13,600,000
|17,500,000
|78
|Commission Legal (U1SE)
|3,146,000
|7,500,000
|14,000,000
|54
|State Attorney (U4)
|1,258,400
