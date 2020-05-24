The Ministry of Public Service has released the new salary structure for government workers showing those who will get juicy increment in the next financial year starting July 01, 2020.

According to Public Service Minister Muruli Mukasa, starting in the 2020/2021 Financial Year, salaries for staff in public universities will be increased by 75 per cent on average of the long term pay targets.

Those of Judges and central appointing commissions will rise by 100 per cent of the long term pay targets while those of employees in the Directorate of Public Prosecution, Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs and Health Specialists have been increased by 70 per cent of the long term pay targets. Scientists and pilots will see their increased by 60 per cent.

“Under the budget for FY 2020/2021, more funds have been provided to enhance Associate Professors, Professors, the Vice Chancellors and Deputy Vice Chancellor as well as researchers under NARO to 100% of the long term pay targets,” revealed Muruli Mukasa in his statement on the achievements of his Ministry as part of accountability of government implementation of its promises in the Manifesto Week.

“Other Teaching staff and Scientists in Public Universities have as well been enhanced. Government will continue to provide resources to implement the approved long term pay targets for all Public Servants in a phased manner.”

In Full: New salary structure

Category Salary (pm) FY 2015/ 2016 Salary (pm) FY 2020/2021 Approve Pay Target (FY 2022/2023) Percentage of Approved pay target achieved Permanent Secretary (U1S) 3,768,835 15,400,000 20,000,000 77 Director (Non Scientist) (U1SE) 2,369,300 2,369,300 17,400,000 14 Director (Scientist) (U1SE) 2,893,252 3,600,000 17,400,000 21 Chief Administrative Officer (U1SE) 2,369,300 2,369,300 17,400,000 14 Senior Consultant- Medical (U1SE) 3,447,065 7,307,602 17,400,000 42 Commissioner (Non Scientist) (U1SE) 1,859,451 1,859,451 14,000,000 13 Commissioner (Scientist) (U1SE) 2,370,401 3,050,000 14,000,000 22 Consultant- Medical (U1SE) 2,628,075 6,035,667 12,750,000 47 Pilot (U1SE) 2,543,627 20,000,000 29,000,000 69 Captain (Helicopter) (U1SE) 2,509,705 20,250,000 30,500,000 66 Principle Medical Officer (Medical Officer Special Grade)- (U2) 2,058,276 4,500,962 8,000,000 56 Medical Officer (U4) 1,117,688 3,000,000 5,000,000 60 Graduate (Scientist) (U4) 1,117,688 2,200,000 4,800,000 46 Graduate (Professional) (U4) 940,366 940,366 4,800,000 20 Graduate (Administrative) (U4) 798,535 798,535 4,800,000 17 Nursing Officer (U5) 792,885 1,200,000 3,000,000 40 Warder/Warden/Police Constable (U7) 397,748 497,748 1,350,000 37 Enrolled Nurse/ Midwife (U7) 432,782 613,832 1,350,000 45 Driver (U8) 237,069 237,069 1,100,000 22 Head Teacher- Secondary School (U1E) 1,728,007 2,380,000 10,000,000 24 Deputy Head Teacher-Secondary School (U2) 1,291,880 1,740,001 7,400,000 24 Graduate Secondary School Teacher (U4) 961,199 1,210,213 4,800,000 25 Diploma Secondary School Teacher (U5) 720,805 933,966 3,500,000 27 Head Teacher of a Primary School (U4) 799,323 980,211 4,800,000 20 Grade III Teacher (U7) 467,685 568,166 1,350,000 42 Vice Chancellor of a Public University (M1) 9,626,364 20,000,000 20,000,000 100 Deputy Vice Chancellor of a Public University (M2) 8,377,961 17,400,000 17,400,000 100 Professor of a Public University (M3) 8,031,761 15,600,000 15,600,000 100 Associate Professor of a Public University (M4) 7,537,144 14,800,000 14,800,000 100 Lecturer of a Public University (M5) 6,156,020 8,174,143 13,500,000 61 Teaching Assistant of a Public University (M6-2) 4,043,083 5,718,179 9,600,000 60 Chief Justice (U1S) 11,560,150 26,500,000 26,500,000 100 Principal Judge (U1S) 10,018,796 24,000,000 24,000,000 100 Justice of Supreme Court (U1S) 9,688,216 23,500,000 23,500,000 100 Judge of a High Court (U1S) 9,026,743 22,500,000 22,500,000 100 Registrar (Courts of Judicature) (U1SE) 4,804,800 10,500,000 18,500,000 57 Chief Magistrate (U1SE) 3,146,000 7,500,000 14,000,000 54 Magistrate Grade I (U4) 1,258,400 3,200,000 5,000,000 64 Solicitor General (U1S) 4,804,800 15,400,000 20,000,000 77 Director of Public Prosecution (U1S) 4,064,736 22,500,000 22,500,000 100 Deputy Director of Public Prosecution (U1SE) 4,064,736 13,600,000 17,500,000 78 Commission Legal (U1SE) 3,146,000 7,500,000 14,000,000 54 State Attorney (U4) 1,258,400