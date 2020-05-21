As a way of keeping pupils engaged during the covid-19 lockdown, Kampala Parents School (KPS) has decided to open online classes for all pupils.

The online classes will kickoff on Tuesday 26 May, 2020 for Primary five, six and seven.

Classes for Primary three and four will start on 29 May, 2020 whereas top class, Primary one and two will start on 4 June, 2020.

This school is starting with online classes to bring normality to society and this will be followed by physical classes once permission is granted by government.

Meanwhile, registration for all the interested parties is ongoing.

In April this year, KPS offered to take primary seven pupils back to class on NTV Uganda through live lessons at a free cost until the end of the lockdown. The lessons are aired from Monday to Friday starting at 11:00 am to 12:00 pm, and on Saturdays- 8:00am to 9:00 am.

President Yoweri Museveni in March suspended school operations following the outbreak of COVID-19 in Uganda. However on Monday during his 14th national address on the updates of the pandemic, the President said Education institutions will open on 4 June but only for finalists/candidate classes adding that there will be no first-term examinations.