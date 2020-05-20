Musician turned politician Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine is not bothered after his close associate also blogger Ashburg Katto giving up on their People Power movement.

Ashburg was among the ‘solid’ people who believed in Bobi Wine’s political ideology “People Power, Our Power” since day one, and he would shake the internet if anyone dared to mess with his boss Bobi, or their ideology.

But it all changed after he allegedly received a fat envelope from State house, rumours had it that Ashburg was paid to be a mole within People Power till on Tuesday when he officially revealed that he had crossed over to President Museveni’s side.

And as many people were feeling sorry for Bobi Wine after losing a close friend to his rival, the Ghetto gladiator said that he has always been ready to stand alone.

“If you stand for the truth, better be ready to stand alone,” Bobi Wine responded to a fan who had asked “who can Bobi Wine trust now when his close friends are betraying him? I stand with you Mr President,” read the comment.

‘Politics is a bitch and karma is just a coincidence’ those were some of the words Ashburg had for his former People Power friends, before stating that he is soon working on a project ‘The Ghetto Initiative’ that will be funded by President Museveni

“Yesterday we visited President Museveni from his farm and he taught us farming, (thank you Balaam Barugahara) I had gone to present my project proposal called The Ghetto Initiative which I going to see all Kampala Ghettos revived.

“After teaching us all the basics of farming and rearing cows, the president gave me five cows and he also gave my other team two cows each. He asked us to implement and teach the farming skills he taught us to our fellow youths.” He shared on social media.