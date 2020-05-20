It’s now very clear that celebrated FUFA President Engineer Moses Magogo will be into politics as he seeks to represent the people of Budiope East in the 11th Parliament after a tenure characterised with both success and controversy at the helm of the Country’s football governing body.

Magogo is regarded as the most threatening challenger against incumbent Budiope East Law maker Geoffrey Dhamuzungu who will certainly be risking his all to ensure he gets a second term of representation for his native Budiope.

Magogo will be hoping to ride on his partial success at the helm of FUFA to inform his voters’ decision when time comes for them to cast their vote next year.

Leading the country to two Africa Cup of Nations concectively was unquestionably no simple achievement especially nearly four decades of a dreaded absence at the continent’s most prestigious soccer tournament although his reign was marred with the world cup corruption scandal over the FIFA 2018 tickets.

Eventhough there are some who think the FIFA President’s walk to the august house will be a walk through the park, it’s reasonably evident that the strategic incumbent Dhamuzungu will certainly give him a moment to forget as 2021 draws closer for a number of reasons, some of which are enumerated below;

A true Kadaga loyalist, Magogo was previously viewed as the candidate of choice that would be supported by the region’s political demigod whose political blessings are yearned for by every prospecting politician. The recent closeness and solidarity with Kadaga by Dhamuzungu in the current impasse between the legislature and Executive have dramatically changed the bearing against Magogo. Dhamuzungu has been an outspoken proponent of Kadaga’s pro legislature policy,going an extra mile to threaten the executive with disobedience should the independence of the Law making body be antagonized further.

With Dhamuzungu proving an impeccable ally for Kadaga even in times of trouble, she will most certainly find it hard to betray his loyalty but unsteady consider 2021 as a pay back time which would leave the soccer chief isolated.

When pitting Magogo against the incumbent, one should also put into consideration the fact that this will be the former’s first attempt at a politically open elective office. With a few names to mention among the first timers who have made it to Parliament on their debuts, which includes Dhamuzungu himself, it’s always been a hard achievement to make in the past. Getting accustomed to the different ways of the people politically will unquestionably pose a challenge for Magogo who will later on discover that 2021 was too soon for him to look at.

Unlike Dhamuzungu who grew up and was raised in the area, there still remains unanswered questions over Magogo’s place of birth and origin. Impeccable sources report that Magogo only lived in the area as a toddler and partially studied at one of the area primary schools before partially vanishing for good. With no visits in the area for decades, the locals only got excited on learning that the man at the top of the Country’s soccer governing body was reportedly their own. With the contest getting hotter however, questions over the soccer tactician’s sincere love for Budiope started shooting up. Many have consistently questioned where the propertied Engineer had always been when they needed a hand in difficult times as their own Dhamuzungu stood with them.

“Shall we be sane if we betray our own just because another has come with money! Where were they with their money when we had only our Dhamuzungu to run to when challenged by our many problems? ” Asked a one Isabirye, a retired civil servant before imploring his fellow voters to apply common sense while choosing leaders next year.

The busy schedule by Magogo at FIFA has already started playing against him. His voters have reportedly started complaining about his unavailability, with him taking forever to answering phone calls, including those from members of his campaign teams. This has made many to conclude that the decorated foot ball master is maybe not destined for them to chose at the expense of a more accessible Dhamuzungu who will always find time to interact with his people at all times.

Having realised Magogo’s threat in Budiope, Dhamuzungu swiftly moved to adjust his already busy schedule by portioning more time for his electorates for meaningful interactions. In the process, he as initiated and boosted community driven pro people initiatives where he has built boreholes, supported people in hard times like burials, churches and mosques along with many other numerous Community interventionist outreach programs in the current Coronavirus crisis.

These have soared his already commendable popularity among the electorates.

It’s however also important to note that Magogo, being the moneybag he is, will be capitalising on his strong financial massel and a vibrant social media driven mobilisation strategy to cause an upset for the cunning Budiope’s darling come 2021.